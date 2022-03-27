Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Hits Market Capitalization of $15.44 Million

Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. Spartan Protocol has a market cap of $15.44 million and approximately $706,182.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 103,791,137 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

