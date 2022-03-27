SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.100-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.90 billion-$9.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.06 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.48. 334,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,325. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $35.66.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,431,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,663,000 after acquiring an additional 172,895 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 10,858 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 244,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SpartanNash (Get Rating)

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.