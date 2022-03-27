SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Strategic Asset Management LLC

Strategic Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 0.8% of Strategic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIA. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $348.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $343.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.42. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $322.68 and a fifty-two week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

