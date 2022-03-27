SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Brightworth

Brightworth cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,825 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.7% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 54,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 39,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 13,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after purchasing an additional 32,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $182.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7,908,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,914,600. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.67. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.55 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

