SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Position Increased by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,219,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,859 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 11.1% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. owned 0.34% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $44,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 53.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,447.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.7% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDW opened at $34.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average is $35.96. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.