Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,547 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.4% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 132,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 232.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 83,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $152.83 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $130.29 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

