Spire Wealth Management Acquires New Position in XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in XpresSpa Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in XpresSpa Group in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in XpresSpa Group in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in XpresSpa Group in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in XpresSpa Group in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. 13.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XpresSpa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of XSPA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.31. 858,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.41 million, a PE ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49. XpresSpa Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $2.19.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). XpresSpa Group had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 4.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XpresSpa Group, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other XpresSpa Group news, Director Robert Weinstein sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $70,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Bernstein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $36,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $121,700. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

