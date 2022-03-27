Spire Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 955 Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFO. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Procure Space ETF by 231.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 56,760 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Procure Space ETF by 119.9% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 12,858 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Procure Space ETF by 106.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,705 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procure Space ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Procure Space ETF by 400.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of Procure Space ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $25.88. The stock had a trading volume of 28,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,373. Procure Space ETF has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $32.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.50.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Procure Space ETF (UFO)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Procure Space ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procure Space ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.