Spire Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 955 Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFO. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Procure Space ETF by 231.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 56,760 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Procure Space ETF by 119.9% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 12,858 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Procure Space ETF by 106.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,705 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procure Space ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Procure Space ETF by 400.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Procure Space ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $25.88. The stock had a trading volume of 28,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,373. Procure Space ETF has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $32.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.50.

