Spire Wealth Management Increases Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 134.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in TELUS were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TU. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TELUS by 23.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in TELUS by 10.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS by 7.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in TELUS in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in TELUS in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities downgraded TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC increased their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TELUS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.55.

Shares of TELUS stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.77. 1,926,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,926. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average is $23.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $26.48.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.29%.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences TELUS International (DLCX).

