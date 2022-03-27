Spire Wealth Management Makes New Investment in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in BGC Partners by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 70.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the third quarter valued at $124,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BGCP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BGC Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:BGCP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.55. 985,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,057. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.68. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $6.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 46.73% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $461.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

