Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) will announce ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.38). Spirit AeroSystems posted earnings per share of ($1.22) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Spirit AeroSystems.
Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.21). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 68.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 36,482.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,281,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,480 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 43.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,231,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $187,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,596 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $50,946,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 9,558.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 823,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,395,000 after purchasing an additional 815,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 212.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,085,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,968,000 after purchasing an additional 737,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $48.37 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $53.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.78.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.77%.
Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.