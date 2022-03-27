Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) will announce ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.38). Spirit AeroSystems posted earnings per share of ($1.22) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.21). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 68.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPR shares. TheStreet raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Truist Financial upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 36,482.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,281,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,480 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 43.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,231,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $187,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,596 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $50,946,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 9,558.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 823,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,395,000 after purchasing an additional 815,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 212.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,085,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,968,000 after purchasing an additional 737,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $48.37 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $53.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.77%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

