Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHYS. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 722.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $58,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000.

PHYS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.48. 2,258,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,457,320. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $16.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.39.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

