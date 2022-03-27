St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,680

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,610 ($21.20) to GBX 1,680 ($22.12) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($22.38) to GBX 1,600 ($21.06) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($22.12) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,765 ($23.24) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,348 ($17.75) to GBX 1,900 ($25.01) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,642.78 ($21.63).

Shares of LON STJ opened at GBX 1,447 ($19.05) on Thursday. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,742.50 ($22.94). The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,458.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,546.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a GBX 40.41 ($0.53) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $11.55. St. James’s Place’s payout ratio is presently 1.17%.

In other St. James’s Place news, insider Ian Gascoigne sold 29,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($16.85), for a total value of £380,441.60 ($500,844.66).

St. James’s Place Company Profile (Get Rating)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

