Standard Tokenization Protocol Price Reaches $0.10 (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market cap of $145.69 million and approximately $47.94 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol is a coin. It launched on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,452,836,946 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Buying and Selling Standard Tokenization Protocol

