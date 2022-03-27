Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,551 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WK. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Workiva by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Workiva by 3,381.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Workiva by 74.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Workiva by 25.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Workiva during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total transaction of $143,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $716,382.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,908. 12.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $109.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -146.32 and a beta of 1.45. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $173.24.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Workiva had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. The firm had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WK. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.67.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

