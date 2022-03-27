Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $74.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.82. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.78 and a 12 month high of $91.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.05 and a beta of 1.07.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DSGX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC upgraded The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a $83.00 price objective on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

