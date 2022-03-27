Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Invests $2.44 Million in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 380.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $143.82 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $154.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.07 and a 200-day moving average of $103.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.69 and a beta of 1.11.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.12. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. iRhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 4,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $556,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Vort sold 2,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $344,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,983 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,517 in the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.15.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

