Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 21,357 PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,357 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of PTC by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of PTC by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of PTC by 401.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.11.

PTC opened at $107.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.28. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.60 and a 1-year high of $153.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.33.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $457.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.88 million. PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

