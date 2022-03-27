Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Takes $400,000 Position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Domo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,052,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 21.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,071,000 after purchasing an additional 149,976 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the third quarter worth $12,179,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Domo by 29.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 385,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,537,000 after acquiring an additional 86,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 13.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 670,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,609,000 after purchasing an additional 80,360 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $47.35 on Friday. Domo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.07 and a 12 month high of $98.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 2.69.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 26,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $1,307,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John M. Mellor sold 11,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $559,029.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,113 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,511. 14.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DOMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

