Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Takes Position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 86,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 69,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 39,179 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PING shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ping Identity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Ping Identity stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.74 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average is $23.26. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $75.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.39 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

