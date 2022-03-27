Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Takes Position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 118,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Sumo Logic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,572,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,820,000 after buying an additional 1,012,961 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 81.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,459,000 after buying an additional 681,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 74.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,495,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,102,000 after buying an additional 638,236 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 799.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 506,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 449,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 721,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 431,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

SUMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.31.

Shares of SUMO opened at $11.50 on Friday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.06.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.33 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 50.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $59,340.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $44,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

