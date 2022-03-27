State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
Shares of State Auto Financial stock opened at $52.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. State Auto Financial has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $52.14. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.34.
About State Auto Financial (Get Rating)
State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.
