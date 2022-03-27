State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of State Auto Financial stock opened at $52.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. State Auto Financial has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $52.14. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.34.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,171,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in State Auto Financial by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 38,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in State Auto Financial by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in State Auto Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,279,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,160,000 after purchasing an additional 21,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in State Auto Financial by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. 34.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

