Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Acquires 6,036 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 2.0% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $13,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.85.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,521,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,227,163. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.96. The firm has a market cap of $152.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $76.07 and a 52 week high of $104.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

