Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,497 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in Starbucks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 9,682 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,048,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,214,662. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.22. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $78.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $100.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.42.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

