Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Takes Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 961 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $273.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,814,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423,327. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.19. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $273.58. The firm has a market cap of $174.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Raymond James dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.33.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

