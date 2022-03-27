Stephens Lowers Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $160.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Stephens from $176.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DRI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered Darden Restaurants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.67.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI stock opened at $129.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.43. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $116.04 and a 1 year high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRI. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 179.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.1% during the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 60.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.