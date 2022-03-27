StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Electromed (NYSE:ELMD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of ELMD opened at $12.82 on Friday. Electromed has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $109.35 million, a PE ratio of 58.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.62.

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

