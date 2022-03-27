StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Electromed (NYSE:ELMD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Shares of ELMD opened at $12.82 on Friday. Electromed has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $109.35 million, a PE ratio of 58.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.62.
About Electromed (Get Rating)
