StockNews.com Downgrades Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CLMT. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.57.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Shares of CLMT opened at $13.55 on Friday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $17.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.98.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $865.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $412,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 39.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 59,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 31.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.