StockNews.com Downgrades U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:USEG opened at $5.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06. U.S. Energy has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $13.92.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in U.S. Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Energy by 16.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Energy in the third quarter worth about $127,000.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota, the Permian Basin in New Mexico, the Powder River Basin in Wyoming, and in the Gulf Coast of Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.