Straight Path Wealth Management Acquires New Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up about 0.9% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,188,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,550,000 after buying an additional 758,206 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,891,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,081,000 after acquiring an additional 120,287 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,456,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,178,000 after acquiring an additional 244,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,738,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,451,000 after acquiring an additional 308,706 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,737,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,336,000 after buying an additional 347,467 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.51. 1,007,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.70.

