Straight Path Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 10,467 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,467 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.84. 31,578,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,894,340. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $170.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.95.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

