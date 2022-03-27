Straight Path Wealth Management Buys New Stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,473 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 11,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONB stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $17.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,676,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.83. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $20.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average is $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $201.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 32.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.53%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 19th.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

