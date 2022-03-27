Straight Path Wealth Management Buys Shares of 34,310 Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,017,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,761,000 after purchasing an additional 47,747 shares in the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM remained flat at $$21.24 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 353,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,948. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $21.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.42.

