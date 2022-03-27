Straight Path Wealth Management Makes New $3.21 Million Investment in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 99,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 106,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $696,000. Finally, Genworth Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 368.0% during the 4th quarter. Genworth Financial Inc now owns 105,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,454,000 after acquiring an additional 83,175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $454.64. 6,909,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,873,486. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $391.76 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $441.26 and a 200 day moving average of $452.96.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

