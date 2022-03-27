Straight Path Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 45.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.48. 1,226,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,899. The stock has a market cap of $251.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.86. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics ( NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 983.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LCTX. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.42.

In other news, SVP Gary S. Hogge sold 501,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $1,228,890.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

