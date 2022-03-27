Straight Path Wealth Management Takes $176,000 Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after buying an additional 1,296,573 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 91.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,598,000 after buying an additional 6,048,140 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 16.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 62,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 8,675 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 21.2% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 67.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 101,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 41,030 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 10,680,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,806,613. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 17.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

