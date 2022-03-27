Straight Path Wealth Management Takes $350,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. Straight Path Wealth Management owned about 0.18% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAPR. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 15.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the third quarter worth about $461,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.56. 12,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,085. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a fifty-two week low of $27.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.06.

