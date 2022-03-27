STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Director Acquires $23,357.14 in Stock

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) Director William D. Humphries acquired 14,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $23,357.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SSKN opened at $1.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.25 million, a PE ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSKN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Standard LLC grew its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 998,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 522,947 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 874,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 13,496 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 60,057 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in STRATA Skin Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

