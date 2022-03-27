Strategic Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:FAPR)

Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:FAPR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth approximately $2,106,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,010,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter worth approximately $619,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 0.6% during the third quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 670,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FAPR opened at $32.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.79. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $32.71.

