Strategic Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB)

Strategic Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NYL Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 408,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 19,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLB stock opened at $27.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.59 and a 200 day moving average of $30.56. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $32.69.

