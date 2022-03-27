Strategic Asset Management LLC Makes New $56,000 Investment in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 61,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $456,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 21,351 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 53,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period.

Shares of PTNQ opened at $52.18 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.60.

