Strategic Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,210 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB)

Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February makes up 2.5% of Strategic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 31,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter worth $472,000.

Shares of BATS:DFEB opened at $35.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.01.

