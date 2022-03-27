Strategic Asset Management LLC Sells 5,742 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Strategic Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,742 shares during the quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 647,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,334,000 after buying an additional 110,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEI stock opened at $121.42 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.32 and a fifty-two week high of $132.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

