Strategic Asset Management LLC Takes Position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 23,862 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 47,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 21,231 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 69,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 78.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 203,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 89,567 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BUFR stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $25.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.46.

