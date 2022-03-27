Strs Ohio Has $3.15 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Xylem during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Xylem by 503.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XYL traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $86.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,699. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.00.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. Xylem’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.40.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

