Strs Ohio Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,142 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,484 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,318,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,375,954,000 after buying an additional 397,082 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,186,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $613,049,000 after buying an additional 84,241 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,791,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $538,432,000 after buying an additional 211,905 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,999,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,743,000 after buying an additional 145,645 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,487,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,863,000 after buying an additional 73,499 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.74. 714,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,022. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.06.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.80.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

