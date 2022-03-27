Strs Ohio Increases Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 259,085 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,320,717.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.50. 614,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,991. The firm has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.32. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.72 and a 1-year high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 15.04%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.38.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

