Strs Ohio Purchases 227,100 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 1,504.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.27% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $5,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 503,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,560,000 after acquiring an additional 174,598 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 812,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,041,000 after buying an additional 44,358 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $4,267,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLMN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.42.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $4,613,902.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLMN stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,298,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $32.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.77.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 177.48% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

