Strs Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on WLK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $751,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $111,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,524. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,125. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.07. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $78.06 and a 1-year high of $127.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.36. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 16.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.