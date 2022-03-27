Strs Ohio Sells 345 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 27.1% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.7% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SJM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.58.

NYSE:SJM traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,887. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $145.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.25 and a 200-day moving average of $130.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

About J. M. Smucker (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.